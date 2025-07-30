Cowboys Country

Former Super Bowl starter latest Cowboys o-lineman to miss practice

Hakeem Adeniji, a former Super Bowl starter who was expected to get the opportunity to fill in for Tyler Guyton, is the latest Dallas Cowboys lineman to miss practice.

Josh Sanchez

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line woes continued on Wednesday afternoon, with versatile lineman Hakeem Adeniji becoming the latest player to miss practice at training camp in Oxnard.

Adeniji was one of the players named as a potential replacement for injured left tackle Tyler Guyton, who is expected to miss four to six weeks.

There is no word on why Adeniji was dressed in street clothes, but he is missing key reps with the first and second-team units.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram was first to report the news.

During the NFL offseason, the Cowboys signed the veteran lineman Adeniji, who is a former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and a former Super Bowl starter.

Adeniji can play both tackle and guard and has big game experience after starting for the Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI, which was a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It will be interesting to see how soon Adeniji returns to the practice field, but with his absence, it is clear that 2024 seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas is the leader in the clubhouse to start at left tackle until Guyton can return to the lineup.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nathan Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nathan Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
