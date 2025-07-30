Former Super Bowl starter latest Cowboys o-lineman to miss practice
The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line woes continued on Wednesday afternoon, with versatile lineman Hakeem Adeniji becoming the latest player to miss practice at training camp in Oxnard.
Adeniji was one of the players named as a potential replacement for injured left tackle Tyler Guyton, who is expected to miss four to six weeks.
There is no word on why Adeniji was dressed in street clothes, but he is missing key reps with the first and second-team units.
During the NFL offseason, the Cowboys signed the veteran lineman Adeniji, who is a former sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, and a former Super Bowl starter.
Adeniji can play both tackle and guard and has big game experience after starting for the Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVI, which was a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
It will be interesting to see how soon Adeniji returns to the practice field, but with his absence, it is clear that 2024 seventh-round pick Nathan Thomas is the leader in the clubhouse to start at left tackle until Guyton can return to the lineup.
