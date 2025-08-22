Micah Parsons hand gesture & nachos cause stir at Cowboys presason finale
Dallas Cowboys fans are anxiously waiting for a positive development on the Micah Parsons front, so when he pulled up to AT&T Stadium for the team's final game of the 2025 NFL preseason on Friday night, all eyes were on The Lion.
Parsons strolled into the stadium in a navy sweatsuit and was devouring some nachos as a perfect gameday snack.
As he was passing some fans, one Atlanta Falcons fan touring the stadium shouted out, "Come to the Falcons!" and Parsons flashed a hand gesture.
Naturally, the internet went crazy with speculation that Parsons was signaling "call me" amid his contract dispute or saying "pick up the phone" as Jerry Jones continues to play hardball and refuses to call agent David Mulugheta.
As it turns out, there appeared to be some confusion that Parsons was just flashing "the shaka" hand sign as an acknowledgement of appreciation for the support.
A few steps later, Parsons reacted to Cowboys fans cheering him on with the same gesture.
So, while the hand gesture may have been up for debate as the contract saga drags on with no end in sight and the two sides taking shots at each other publicly, it looks like everyone can get along when nachos are in hand.
So, there you have it, folks, The Nacho Man Micah Parsons makes his grand attendance for the preseason finale. We'll just have to see if he suits up for the regular season opener in a matter of weeks.
Dallas and Atlanta are set to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.
