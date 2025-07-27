Cowboys' Jaydon Blue stands out with 'best catch of camp' in first week
We are nearly one full week into Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, with the first full pad practice being held on Sunday afternoon. The intensity is going to ramp up, but looking back on the first few days, there have been some standouts.
One of the players who has been setting himself apart is rookie running back Jaydon Blue, whose dynamic play-making ability has been on full display.
On Saturday, Blue jumped off of the screen with a highlight reel catch that had everyone oohing and ahhing.
MORE: Cowboys defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Blue made a diving, one-handed catch down the sideline that had everyone on their feet. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram described the play as "the catch of camp so far."
That is how you make a name for yourself in camp.
Blue entered his rookie training camp with plenty of hype and motivation to prove people wrong. Just days before the team flew out to Oxnard, a completely baseless rumor began that claimed the coaching staff was concerned about Blue's work ethic. Blue called the story "fake," while several teammates came to his defense.
MORE: Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
Now that he has a chance to showcase his talent and work ethic, he's proving people wrong. And, if he can bring his explosive plays to the Cowboys offense, it's going to be a lot of fun to watch.
During his final season with the Texas Longhorns, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would immediately fix growing concern in Dallas
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister
Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment
Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc