Cowboys' Jaydon Blue stands out with 'best catch of camp' in first week

Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue has been a standout early in training camp, hauling in a one-handed catch on Saturday that has been the 'catch of camp so far.'

A general overall view of Dallas Cowboys training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
A general overall view of Dallas Cowboys training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We are nearly one full week into Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, with the first full pad practice being held on Sunday afternoon. The intensity is going to ramp up, but looking back on the first few days, there have been some standouts.

One of the players who has been setting himself apart is rookie running back Jaydon Blue, whose dynamic play-making ability has been on full display.

On Saturday, Blue jumped off of the screen with a highlight reel catch that had everyone oohing and ahhing.

Blue made a diving, one-handed catch down the sideline that had everyone on their feet. Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram described the play as "the catch of camp so far."

That is how you make a name for yourself in camp.

Blue entered his rookie training camp with plenty of hype and motivation to prove people wrong. Just days before the team flew out to Oxnard, a completely baseless rumor began that claimed the coaching staff was concerned about Blue's work ethic. Blue called the story "fake," while several teammates came to his defense.

Now that he has a chance to showcase his talent and work ethic, he's proving people wrong. And, if he can bring his explosive plays to the Cowboys offense, it's going to be a lot of fun to watch.

During his final season with the Texas Longhorns, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.

Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy catches the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

