Cowboys' Ken Dorsey to bring fresh perspective on Schottenheimer's staff
The Dallas Cowboys' newest offensive mind brings a track record of success and a flexible approach to his role as pass game specialist.
Ken Dorsey, hired by Dallas on February 10, envisions his position as one that will bridge multiple aspects of the Cowboys' offense.
MORE: Cowboys coaching staff shockingly 'excited' for underwhelming starter
"I'm helping out with the offense in general," Dorsey said. "I'll be able to go where needed in terms of helping out position groups and things like that."
The former NFL offensive coordinator emphasized his broad responsibilities will include "tying the passing game with the run game" while focusing on pass concepts. Rather than being confined to a single area, Dorsey described his role as "more of a big picture" position.
Dorsey joins the Cowboys following a brief stint as offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.
MORE: New Cowboys assistant wants players to take 'lungs on fire' approach
Before that, he helped orchestrate a potent Buffalo Bills offense from 2022 to 2023, where his units ranked fourth in total yards in both seasons. Under his guidance, the Bills scored at an impressive clip, finishing second in points per game in 2022 and sixth in 2023.
His quarterback expertise stems from working with top NFL talent like Josh Allen and Cam Newton. He coached Newton for five years (2013-2017) in Carolina and also played quarterback in the league from 2003-2008, and won a national championship in college with the Miami Hurricanes in 2001.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB