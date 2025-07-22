Cowboys' key position battle will be talk of training camp & could dictate season
The Dallas Cowboys will hold their first practice of training camp on Tuesday. Optimism is at an all-time high around the franchise due to the start of a new era under Brian Schottenheimer.
However, just like every summer, position battles will be the talk of camp. Once again, the Cowboys are looking for a leader in the backfield.
Running back is an issue for the Cowboys, just like last summer when the team brought in names like Ezekiel Elliot and Dalvin Cook.
This year, the battle in the backfield is currently between Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to take the most reps. Todd Archer of ESPN feels that will be the most important battle for the Cowboys during camp.
"The Cowboys might choose to go with a committee approach at running back for a second straight year, but if 2024 showed anything it's that they are better when they focus on one back. Williams and Sanders have somewhat different styles that can complement each other, but when the game is on the line in the fourth quarter, where do the Cowboys turn," writes Archer.
In back-to-back seasons, the Cowboys have let their top running back walk in free agency. No matter who wins the battle between Williams and Sanders, it still may not be enough to have a strong run game.
The Cowboys front office will have no one to blame but themselves if they can't run the ball this season.
