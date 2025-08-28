Cowboys Country

Cowboys to land former preseason darling on practice squad in splash move

Former Dallas Cowboys preseason fan favorite Isaiah Land is expected to return to the team on the practice squad, two years after being lost to the waiver wire.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The prodigal son is set to return. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free agent defensive end Isaiah Land to sign with the team on Thursday to fill out the team's practice squad.

Land previously signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but was lost to the Indianapolis Colts on the NFL waiver wire after being waived in the final round of roster cuts. Land had become a fan favorite for flashing his impressive pass-rushing ability.

Now, two years later, Land will be returning to the team.

Land is on a flight to Dallas and is expected to sign on Thursday morning, according to team reporter Nicole Hutchinson.

Colts fans were disappointed when they learned Land was waived by Indianapolis and were campaigning for his return on social media, but he has instead decided to return to Dallas.

During the 2025 preseason, the former Florida A&M star totaled five tackles and one sack.

With the drama currently dominating the conversation in the Cowboys' defensive end room, bringing in more bodies is the smart move -- especially losing out on Tyrus Wheat, who was a practice squad target, to the Detroit Lions on the waiver wire.

Once Land signs, the team's initial 17-man practice squad roster will be set. Land will join Earnest Brown IV and Adedayo Odeleye, who is an International Pathway Program exemption, as defensive ends on the practice squad, so the Cowboys are clearly loading up at the position.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

