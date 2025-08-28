Cowboys to land former preseason darling on practice squad in splash move
The prodigal son is set to return. The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign free agent defensive end Isaiah Land to sign with the team on Thursday to fill out the team's practice squad.
Land previously signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but was lost to the Indianapolis Colts on the NFL waiver wire after being waived in the final round of roster cuts. Land had become a fan favorite for flashing his impressive pass-rushing ability.
Now, two years later, Land will be returning to the team.
Land is on a flight to Dallas and is expected to sign on Thursday morning, according to team reporter Nicole Hutchinson.
Colts fans were disappointed when they learned Land was waived by Indianapolis and were campaigning for his return on social media, but he has instead decided to return to Dallas.
During the 2025 preseason, the former Florida A&M star totaled five tackles and one sack.
With the drama currently dominating the conversation in the Cowboys' defensive end room, bringing in more bodies is the smart move -- especially losing out on Tyrus Wheat, who was a practice squad target, to the Detroit Lions on the waiver wire.
Once Land signs, the team's initial 17-man practice squad roster will be set. Land will join Earnest Brown IV and Adedayo Odeleye, who is an International Pathway Program exemption, as defensive ends on the practice squad, so the Cowboys are clearly loading up at the position.
