Cowboys lose strong special teamer, practice squad candidate to waiver wire
The Dallas Cowboys had the difficult job of making roster cuts on Tuesday to have the team down to 53 players for the regular season.
Roster cuts are never easy, and some guys who were cut may never play the game of football again. But everyone has to remember, this is a business, and the Cowboys need to have what they believe are the best players on the roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
One decision that was made was that the team waived defensive end Tyrus Wheat. However, the former Cowboys edge rusher has already found a new home with the Detroit Lions.
Wheat spent two seasons with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, he will be looking to make his mark with the team that won the regular season NFC crown just a season ago.
Toward the end of last season, the Lions were decimated by injuries, with the defensive end being one of the worst units hit by the injury bug.
MORE: Mazi Smith gets clear message after making Cowboys 53-man roster
Wheat could end up being a nice piece for Detroit if they go down the unfortunate injury road again this season.
The Cowboys were also a team that suffered a lot of injuries last season. However, it appears the new coaching staff likes what they have when it comes to pass rushing for the upcoming season.
