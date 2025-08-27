Cowboys Country

Cowboys lose strong special teamer, practice squad candidate to waiver wire

A former Dallas Cowboys defensive end and key special teams contributor has found a new home on the waiver wire with a top NFC team from last season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat rushes the line during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat rushes the line during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had the difficult job of making roster cuts on Tuesday to have the team down to 53 players for the regular season.

Roster cuts are never easy, and some guys who were cut may never play the game of football again. But everyone has to remember, this is a business, and the Cowboys need to have what they believe are the best players on the roster.

One decision that was made was that the team waived defensive end Tyrus Wheat. However, the former Cowboys edge rusher has already found a new home with the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader is stoped by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat.
Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader is stoped by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wheat spent two seasons with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, he will be looking to make his mark with the team that won the regular season NFC crown just a season ago.

Toward the end of last season, the Lions were decimated by injuries, with the defensive end being one of the worst units hit by the injury bug.

Wheat could end up being a nice piece for Detroit if they go down the unfortunate injury road again this season.

The Cowboys were also a team that suffered a lot of injuries last season. However, it appears the new coaching staff likes what they have when it comes to pass rushing for the upcoming season.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrus Wheat goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

