Dallas Cowboys legend goes off on suggestion he wouldn't succeed in today's NFL

One Dallas Cowboys legend got a little heated when he heard that some believe he couldn't dominate in today's game.

Dallas Cowboys former head coach Jimmy Johnson laughs with former players Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith.
It has only been five weeks, but the Dallas Cowboys have the top offense in the NFL this season. Without this offense, the start to this season may have been a completely different story.

Cowboys fans are used to seeing a high-powered offense on their sidelines. The Tony Romo years showcased some great talent, but it was the '90s Cowboys that really flexed their muscles on the offensive side.

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin became one of the most dominant trios in NFL history. However, many have wondered if those guys could dominate in the league today.

In classic Irvin fashion, the Hall of Fame wide receiver had a short and not so sweet response to those who think he wouldn't be a factor in today's game.

"Get out of my face, talking noise until you know what you're talking about. I would dominate this era of football," Irvin shouted while talking about his career accolades.

Irvin can get a little cinematic in his comments, but someone saying he couldn't dominate in today's game may need any credentials they have revoked.

He is a Pro Football Hall of Famer for a reason. In a league that is all about protecting offensive players, Irvin could possibly blow out any records held by a receiver at this point in time.

Miami Hurricanes former player and NFL Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin.

