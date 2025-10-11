Dallas Cowboys elevate Super Bowl champion WR from practice squad for Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys have been dealing with a flurry of injuries at wide receiver throughout the first five weeks of the season, and star pass catcher CeeDee Lamb and electric playmaker KaVontae Turpin will once again be held out of action in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers.
So, with the team light at the position, the Cowboys had to call up some reinforcements from the practice squad.
On Saturday, Dallas elevated Super Bowl champion Parris Campbell to the active roster. Campbell recently returned to the team after being released during the preseason.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Panthers, NFL Week 6: Betting odds, preview
Campbell will take the field wearing the No. 11 jersey that previously belonged to superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Along with elevating Campbell, the Cowboys have signed fellow wide receiver Jalen Cropper to the active roster, while placing running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve.
Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
MORE: Cowboys' top NFL Draft fits entering Week 6 include Clemson star CB
Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc