Cowboys' Nate Thomas fined for Hinkle McCringleberry celebration
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Nate Thomas found his way into the starting lineup during Week 5 of the NFL season, after a flurry of injuries ravaged the team in the trenches.
Thomas entered the league as a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and had missed his rookie season due to injury.
So, when he got the opportunity to enter the starting lineup, he was overly excited.
During the Cowboys' dominant win over the New York Jets, Thomas went viral for a hilarious touchdown celebration which led to a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Thomas performed one too many pumps and drew a flag.
Thomas was fined $4,814.
Following last week's game, head coach Brian Scottenheimer had a humorous response to the moment.
"It's that whole thing about, 'Hey, play to the edge; don't go over the edge," Schottenheimer said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "It's the Hinkle McCringleberry thing. I think it's a real thing: three pumps is too many. If it's two, you're fine. But we had a really good time with it in the meeting. The guys loved it. And they were very large thrusts. They were not mini-thrusts."
It's safe to say that Thomas has learned his lesson, and hopefully he'll try to limit his pumps moving forward.
