Cowboys legend sounds off on Micah Parsons, Jerry Jones contract debacle
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is the talk of the town for multiple reasons, not all good, but tonight was a bit of a celebration. Netflix was holding a special "blue carpet" premiere for the Netflix docuseries America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, which will focus on the story of Jerry Jones buying the NFL franchise and leading it to a dynasty in the 1990s.
The not-so-good reason Jerry has been a hot topic of discussion is for his gross mishandling of the Micah Parsons contract situation.
So, naturally, when media members were able to ask questions on the blue carpet, where some Dallas Cowboys legends were available, questions about the contract negotiations came up.
WATCH: Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
One player who can relate to the ongoing situation is Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who held out from training camp in 1993 and the first two games of the regular season before becoming the highest-paid running back at the time.
Smith went on to lead the NFL in rushing for the third straight year, won NFL MVP, and was named Super Bowl MVP to cap off the year. While it ultimately worked out for everyone, Smith admits that the contract saga can be a distraction.
It remains unclear whether Parsons will suit up for the Week One opener against the division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles remains to be seen, but if he does miss games before a deal is reached, Jerry and the 'Boys will be hoping for a similar end-of-season result to that of Smith's memorable holdout.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix docuseries drops official trailer
As for whether Parsons should be paid, Smith has no doubt that the team needs to come to an agreement with the heart and soul of their defense.
Because Jerry Jones often cites Smith's holdout when discussing Parsons, Smith wanted to make it very clear that the two situations are not similar.
Hopefully things don't get to that point and the two sides can reach an agreement sooner rather than later, but if they do, we can't say this is uncharted territory -- and Jerry will be the first to remind you.
Wouldn't it be nice if the Cowboys and Parsons can agree to a deal before the August 19 premiere of the Jerry Show on Netflix?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie