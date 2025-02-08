Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys legend thinks Tony Romo should be team's head coach

Jerry Jones reportedly considered several former Dallas Cowboys for the team's head coaching vacancy, but one person believes Tony Romo should've got the call.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Tony Romo at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Tony Romo at training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search landed on offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, but several former players were linked to the job throughout the process.

There were reports of Jerry Jones reaching out to Deion Sanders to discuss the vacancy, while others indicated Jones had interest in making former star tight end Jason Witten a head coach in waiting.

While neither landed the job or a spot on the coaching staff, one former Cowboys star believes Jerry Jones made a mistake by not reaching out to one man.

Former wide receiver Dez Bryant discussed the job when he said CBS commentator and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo should have got the head coaching job -- or at least an assistant role.

“Tony Romo should be the head coach of the Cowboys, if anybody. At least the offensive coordinator," Bryant said.

It's a ridiculous statement and idea.

Not only does Romo have zero head coaching experience, he has never expressed an interest in getting involved in coaching. He's perfectly content collecting millions of dollars while sitting in the broadcast booth as part of CBS' No. 1 NFL team.

This is just the kind of stuff that gets thrown into the atmosphere during Super Bowl Week when people are constantly having microphones shoved in their face on radio row, but guys have to stay relevant somehow, right?

