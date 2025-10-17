2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 7 clash with Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a crucial Week 7 showdown with the division rival Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon that could make or break the team's 2025-26 NFL campaign.
Entering the weekend, the Cowboys sit at 2-3-1, while the Commanders are at .500, with a 3-3 record. That means second place in the NFC East is up for grabs.
While Dallas is still in the mix in the wide-open divisional race, there are a lot of holes on the roster that will need to be addressed either before the trade deadline or during the offseason through free agency and the NFL Draft.
MORE: New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
Luckily for Dallas, the team currently has two first-round picks. While there is still a long season ahead, if the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would hold a pick just outside of the top 10, and another at the end of Round 1.
Ahead of Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys are currently slated at No. 11 and No. 30 overall. The late first-round pick was acquired from the Green Bay Packers as part of the Micah Parsons trade. With a loss to Washington, the Cowboys could slide into a top-10 position.
The No. 1 overall pick would belong to the winless New York Jets.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as we prepare for Week 7 can be seen below.
MORE: Matt Eberflus says 'nothing is off the table' amid Cowboys' defensive woes
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Sunday's Week 7 games
- New York Jets (0-5)
- Cleveland Browns (1-5)
- Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
- Miami Dolphins (1-5)
- New Orleans Saints (1-5)
- Tennessee Titans (1-5)
- Las Vegas Raiders (2-4)
- New York Giants (2-4)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
- Houston Texans (2-3)
- Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1)
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)
- Carolina Panthers (3-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (3-3)
- Washington Commanders (3-3)
- Chicago Bears (3-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) (3-2)
- Minnesota Vikings (3-2)
- Buffalo Bills (4-2)
- Denver Broncos (4-2)
- Cleveland Browns via (Jaguars) (4-2)
- Los Angeles Rams (4-2)
- Detroit Lions (4-2)
- Seattle Seahawks (4-2)
- New England Patriots (4-2)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)
- San Francisco 49ers (4-2)
- Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) (3-1-1)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)
- Indianapolis Colts (5-1)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 7 vs Commanders
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
Cowboys 'in the mix' for former NFL sack leader ahead of trade deadline, insider says
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie