Cowboys 'very serious' about making roster better ahead of NFL trade deadline
At 2-3-1, the Dallas Cowboys aren't out of the NFC East race, but they need to start putting some wins together.
If they can get the ball rolling this weekend against the Washington Commanders, it would keep them in the thick of things in their division. If not, their season could begin to get away from them, especially if their defense continues to struggle.
Regardless of what happens this weekend, this team is unlikely to make much noise with its current defensive lineup. That's why executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones says they could be active at the NFL trade deadline.
“We’re never not serious every day about making our team better," Jones said.
"The trade deadline is the trade deadline. Until that point, you’re always looking for ways to improve yourself, and you can do that up until the trade deadline. And as I said, we’re always very serious about looking at any way to make our team better.”
Would a move make sense for the Dallas Cowboys?
While it's good to know Jones and the front office are keeping their eyes open, making a move might not be in their best interest.
Dallas traded Micah Parsons this year for two first-round picks, which gives them plenty of draft capital over the next two seasons.
They knew it would hurt them in the short run, but the freed-up salary allowed them to retain several key players, and could lead to George Pickens re-signing as well.
Using a draft pick to add a veteran, such as Trey Hendrickson, who has been linked to the Cowboys, would help now, but it would also fill up much of their cap space and hurt their chances of rebuilding their defense through the draft.
That means the Cowboys have to be positive they can make a run with one big move, otherwise, it makes more sense to be sellers and load up for a potential defensive rebuild.
