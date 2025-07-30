Cowboys' offensive twist could favor KaVontae Turpin, Jadyon Blue
The Dallas Cowboys offense is expected to have an explosive passing game entering the 2025-26 NFL season, thanks to the wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and offseason acquisition George Pickens, who was acquired in a post-NFL draft trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Add in tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Jalen Tolbert in the slot, and a healthy Dak Prescott is set up for success. But what about the running game?
The Cowboys' lack of a star running back has been an issue for the past few years, and their inability to create a consistent running game has made the offense one dimensional.
This season, there are once again questions about the team's running back room, but the creativity of Brian Schottenheimer and new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams could add a new twist.
With the speed Dallas has in its arsenal, the team could choose to utilize more running back screens and passes into the flat to maximize the skillsets of their weapons.
For players like All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin and former Texas Longhorns speedster Jaydon Blue, that means getting them out in space and allowing them to work their magic. Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com notes how the Cowboys could use that to their benefit.
"I think you will see not just more RB screen passes, but RBs involved in the passing game as a whole more. Presumably their top three ball carriers right now, which in my opinion are Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue, have shown they can be receiving threats for an offense," he wrote.
"Blue was especially in his last year at Texas, but we'll have to see how quickly that can translate to the NFL level. Then you figure KaVontae Turpin into the equation given what he can do in open space, and you're looking at a solid aspect of your offensive arsenal."
Turpin has been getting a lot of work out of the backfield during training camp, and everyone knows what Blue can do.
If they are incorporated into a short passing game and with the promise of increased pre-snap movement, the Cowboys offense could become one of the most exciting watches in the league this season.
