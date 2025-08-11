Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons 'don't like each other,' NFL analyst says

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes it’s become too personal between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
We’re heading into the second week of the 2025 NFL preseason and the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons are still at odds.

Parsons went into the offseason on the final year of his deal and wanted to work out an extension. The Cowboys, however, have been dragging their feet.

Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones then made matters worse when he used the media to take jabs at Parsons. Eventually, the star player had enough and requested a trade.

Dallas has stated they have no intention of trading Parsons, yet they’re also showing no urgency to find a resolution. That led to an interesting question from former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on ESPN’s Get Up.

Orlovsky asked, “Do they want to get a deal done with Micah Parsons?” When asked why they wouldn’t want to, Orlovsky said, “I don’t think they like him. I don’t think they like each other.”

Orlovsky said this was purely his opinion, and not something he has heard out of the organization. He also said there’s no reason they wouldn’t love the talent, but said it seems personal at this point.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If there’s any truth to this take, it makes even less sense for the Cowboys to dig their heels in. If they’re not interested in keeping Parsons around long-term, it would be best for everyone to grant his trade request rather than get nothing from one of their best players.

If they don’t have any issues with Parsons, they should have put their ego aside and hammered out a deal.

Either way, the front office has handled this situation as poorly as possible.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs.
Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

