Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons 'don't like each other,' NFL analyst says
We’re heading into the second week of the 2025 NFL preseason and the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons are still at odds.
Parsons went into the offseason on the final year of his deal and wanted to work out an extension. The Cowboys, however, have been dragging their feet.
Team owner and general manager Jerry Jones then made matters worse when he used the media to take jabs at Parsons. Eventually, the star player had enough and requested a trade.
MORE: Cowboys coaching staff lands dead last in NFL future rankings
Dallas has stated they have no intention of trading Parsons, yet they’re also showing no urgency to find a resolution. That led to an interesting question from former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky on ESPN’s Get Up.
Orlovsky asked, “Do they want to get a deal done with Micah Parsons?” When asked why they wouldn’t want to, Orlovsky said, “I don’t think they like him. I don’t think they like each other.”
Orlovsky said this was purely his opinion, and not something he has heard out of the organization. He also said there’s no reason they wouldn’t love the talent, but said it seems personal at this point.
If there’s any truth to this take, it makes even less sense for the Cowboys to dig their heels in. If they’re not interested in keeping Parsons around long-term, it would be best for everyone to grant his trade request rather than get nothing from one of their best players.
MORE: Bold Micah Parsons prediction has Cowboys star breaking prestigious record
If they don’t have any issues with Parsons, they should have put their ego aside and hammered out a deal.
Either way, the front office has handled this situation as poorly as possible.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie