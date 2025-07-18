Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys linked to new RB in compelling trade proposal

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need a running back, and a new trade option may have surfaced to help them in that regard.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White works out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' running back situation is a mess heading into training camp. That isn't much of a secret. However, there really aren't many options available for the Cowboys to fix the problem.

Right now, Dallas essentially has to hope that Jaydon Blue has a brilliant rookie campaign, or it will be stuck relying on one of Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders. That isn't too encouraging.

However, Connor Livesay of Blogging the Boys has identified a new potential trade target for the Cowboys that would actually make some sense: Tampa Bay Buccaneers halfback Rachaad White.

We have heard Jacksonville Jaguars speedster Travis Etienne Jr. mentioned as a possible acquisition, but this is the first time we are hearing about White, who is coming off the most efficient season of his NFL career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White drags Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still into the end zone.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White drags Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still into the end zone. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Last year, he rushed for 613 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

What makes White particularly interesting, though, is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He snared 51 balls for 393 yards and six scores in 2024, and the year prior, he hauled in 64 receptions for 549 yards while reaching the end zone three times. He has tallied at least 50 catches in each of his first three NFL campaigns.

The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, and at this point, it does not seem all that likely that the Buccaneers — who are obviously rolling with Bucky Irving as their lead back — will be anxious to re-sign him.

Perhaps Dallas can actually poach White for a Day 3 pick to give its backfield some more pop and versatility. He isn't Derrick Henry, but he would at least provide a better option than what's left of Sanders, right?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White warms up before a NFC wild card game against the Washington Commanders Tampa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White warms up before a NFC wild card game against the Washington Commanders / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

