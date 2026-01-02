Brian Schottenheimer has discouraging update on Cowboys RBs entering Week 18

Javonte Williams has been everything the Dallas Cowboys hoped for and more after signing a one-year deal this offseason. The former Denver Broncos running back has career highs in rushing yardage (1,201), rushing touchdowns (11), and yards per attempt (4.8).

Unfortunately, his numbers have slowed down as the end of the year approaches, due to a nagging shoulder injury. Williams has been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks, which has allowed Malik Davis to emerge as a viable option.

Davis had one of the best games of his career in Week 17 against the Washington Commanders, ripping off 103 yards on 20 attempts. On the season, he now has 250 yards and two touchdowns.

MORE: Jerry Jones hints at big offseason changes for Cowboys after playoff miss

Both running backs, however, might not be able to add to their totals in the final week. According to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Williams and Davis are both questionable for the finale against the New York Giants. The first-year head coach said he wouldn't be surprised if both missed the game.

Brian Schottenheimer said it’ll be close with RBs Javonte Williams and Malik Davis. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if only one or neither of them played against the Giants:



Schotty also said they will likely make some roster moves/activations at RB and CB. — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 2, 2026

Williams continues to deal with his shoulder issue, while Davis suffered an eye injury during the win over the Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys could be forced to turn to rookie options at RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If either running back is unable to play this weekend, the Cowboys could be forced to turn to rookie running back Jaydon Blue.

A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue hasn't been active since the loss to Denver on October 26. Blue, who was an exciting addition due to his breakaway speed, has just 65 yards on 22 attempts during a disappointing campaign.

MORE: Dak Prescott gives honest advice to Cowboys' George Pickens before free agency

Dallas could also lean on another rookie, Phil Mafah, especially if both Williams and Davis are out. Mafah, a seventh-round pick out of Clemson, has spent the entire season on the IR with a shoulder injury, but had his practice window opened in December.

He could be activated for Week 18, which would give him a chance to prove he deserves a role on the team in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah leaps over Los Angeles Rams safety Nate Valcarcel for a first down. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, Week 18 betting odds & preview

Cowboys' latest Week 18 injury report shows key playmakers make progress

Cowboys add pass-rush specialist, cover corner in 4-round 2026 NFL mock draft

What Cowboys save on the salary cap after releasing Trevon Diggs

Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale