Cowboys linked to NFL QB prospect that would set social media on fire
If there is one thing Jerry Jones knows how to do, it is getting the Dallas Cowboys in the headlines whether good or bad.
Good ole Jerry is an agent of chaos, and he is anything but conventional. Just look at the way the team has handled the contract situations with star quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb is expected to re-sign with the Cowboys, but Prescott's future is still up in the air.
MORE: Dak shares thoughts on whether extension with Cowboys gets done
If Prescott does not receive a contract extension before the start of the season, he will likely hit the open market thanks to a no-trade and no-tag clause in his current deal. That would spark a bidding in free agency, and the Cowboys could very well be priced out.
So what happens if Prescott leaves Big D for a blockbuster payday?
Enter Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of the one and only Coach Prime.
An anonymous NFC scout spoke to ESPN's Jordan Reid and explained why Shedeur could be a target for the Cowboys if Prescott moves on.
MORE: NFL expert gives latest Dak Prescott, Cowboys contract drama
"With the Dak contract mess happening and struggling to pay their other stars, you better believe that [owner and general manager] Jerry [Jones] has it in the back of his mind what the benefits of a young and cheap QB could be for that team if they crash and burn again in the playoffs," the scout said.
"Imagine a home-state kid whose dad not only played for your franchise but was a highly successful player, and Shedeur is the type of player that'd embrace the star on the side of his helmet."
Shedeur's father is, of course, Deion Sanders.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer is one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history and had a successful career in Dallas, helping the team to its most recent Super Bowl victory in 1995.
MORE: Dak Prescott putting on a show at Cowboys training camp
There has been positive news regarding a Prescott extension in recent days, but you can never be too sure until ink is to paper. And we all know Jerry Jones is unpredictable as it gets, so making a splash with Shedeur instead of paying approximately $60 million per year for a quarterback who hasn't gotten you over the hump would not be surprising.
Whatever the case, you know the Cowboys will bring the drama, and the possibility of Shedeur to Big D is something that likely won't go away.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Camp Report: Biggest surprises & disappointments from Week 1 of training camp
Game On: 5 position battles to watch in Week 2 of Cowboys training camp
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
Olympic Games: Picking the 7 best Cowboys players to compete in Olympics
Offensive Talent: Ranking the Top 10 offensive skill players in the NFC East
Cowgirls: Meet Kelcey Wetterberg: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader