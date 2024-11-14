Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys locker room continues to light sun controversy

Players in the Dallas Cowboys locker room continue to talk about the sun controversy at AT&T Stadium after it became a hot topic of discussion.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert reaches for a ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys season has been a disaster and things continue to get worse in Big D.

This month, a controversy regarding the sunlight at AT&T Stadium blinding players and causing them to lose sight of the ball was recently sparked and continues to be a topic of discussion.

This week, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert continued to light the flames of the controversy with a brief comment to the media.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home

Tolbert was speaking in the locker room when he revealed the sun can be a distraction.

"Sometimes you see the sun more than the ball," Tolbert said, per Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.

Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lion
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch celebrates with Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold after making an interception during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The giant window at AT&T Stadium has curtains installed that could seal off the window to prevent the glare. But, because of his stubbornness, Jerry allows an easily solved problem to make things harder for his team.

You know what elements are that impact games? Rain, snow, wind. You built a $1 billion dome to prevent those elements from impacting the game, but you're opposed to closing a curtain?

It's been a season of embarrassments for the Cowboys, with the sun glare, fan tours at The Star, and Jerry Jones ripping a radio show host as the wheels fall off.

But, there is one thing the Cowboys always prove they understand: how to get headlines

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?

2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles

7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News