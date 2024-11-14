Dallas Cowboys locker room continues to light sun controversy
The Dallas Cowboys season has been a disaster and things continue to get worse in Big D.
This month, a controversy regarding the sunlight at AT&T Stadium blinding players and causing them to lose sight of the ball was recently sparked and continues to be a topic of discussion.
This week, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert continued to light the flames of the controversy with a brief comment to the media.
Tolbert was speaking in the locker room when he revealed the sun can be a distraction.
"Sometimes you see the sun more than the ball," Tolbert said, per Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.
The giant window at AT&T Stadium has curtains installed that could seal off the window to prevent the glare. But, because of his stubbornness, Jerry allows an easily solved problem to make things harder for his team.
You know what elements are that impact games? Rain, snow, wind. You built a $1 billion dome to prevent those elements from impacting the game, but you're opposed to closing a curtain?
It's been a season of embarrassments for the Cowboys, with the sun glare, fan tours at The Star, and Jerry Jones ripping a radio show host as the wheels fall off.
But, there is one thing the Cowboys always prove they understand: how to get headlines
