Cowboys lose another OL as former Super Bowl starter suffers head injury
If you were hoping the Dallas Cowboys could leave behind their misfortune with injuries from this past season, then we have some bad news for you.
At the beginning of the week, the team got the best of the worst news when it was revealed that starting left tackle Tyler Guyton avoided an ACL tear, but still suffered a bone fracture that could cause him to miss the start of the NFL regular season.
MORE: 4 most important Dallas Cowboys on offense not named Dak Prescott or CeeDee Lamb
With Guyton's absence, there is a new battle to become the starting left tackle; however, veteran lineman Hakeem Adeniji, a former Super Bowl starter, will have to wait to enter the battle as a new injury has popped up on the Cowboys' list.
ESPN's Todd Archer reported Adeniji has suffered a concussion. Adeniji missed practice on Wednesday. Now we know the reason behind his absence.
The 2020 sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals is looking to be a great depth piece for the Cowboys' offensive line.
MORE: UDFA Cowboys tight end fighting for roster spot is a former punter
After three seasons with the Bengals, Adeniji spent time with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.
If there's one position where you can't afford a laundry list of injuries, it is at the offensive line. But the show goes on. Even without Guyton, the Cowboys will need to keep the train rolling into the regular season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc