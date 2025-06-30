Cowboys' major NFL offseason change could be 'better fit' than expected
It was an eventful offseason for the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, with the team completely overhauling the coaching staff and making some major roster shakeups.
Dallas hired first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who previously served as the team's offensive coordinator.
Because Schottenheimer was an inside hire, it was underwhelming for Cowboys Nation, especially after the team had been linked to some high-profile names, including Deion Sanders. Schottenheimer also lacks head coaching experience, which could be a concern.
SI.com NFL insider Albert Breer, however, seems to believe Schottemheimer could surprise some people and is a "better fit" than people might expect when sharing his one big offseason takeaway for the team.
"Another year, another simmering contract situation for the Cowboys. The Micah Parsons negotiation will be front and center when the team lands in Oxnard, Calif., for training camp. That said, I think their new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, is a good fit to handle it, given the culture he’s started to build and will be a better fit in the role than people might expect," Breer wrote.
"If young linemen Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe, and Tyler Booker come along, Dallas should be in the playoff mix."
Throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the big theme was the energy and culture that Schottenheimer was bringing into the building. Schottenheimer has also made building a family atmosphere a key focus for the team.
We'll have to wait and see how the Schottenheimer era continues to develop throughout Year 1, but it's off to a good start and even the experts agree.
