Cowboys make first wave of roster cuts with 8 players
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the start of the NFL regular season, but not before having to do one of the toughest things the front office and coaching staff have to do every season.
Roster cuts are never easy. In order for the Cowboys to get down to a 53-man roster, many will hear the worst news before Tuesday's deadline for roster cuts.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53-men
On Monday, the Cowboys officially announced their first wave of cuts, which included 8 players, one of whom was veteran offensive lineman La'el Collins, who, with more than four years of accrued NFL experience, can skip the waiver wire and sign directly with a new team.
The full list of players includes:
Waived
OG Nick Broeker
DT Denzel Daxon
WR Josh Kelly
TE Tyler Neville
CB Troy Pride
TE John Stephens Jr.
MORE: Cowboys release veteran OT after pouring his heart out to fanbase
Released
OT La'el Collins
Waived/Injury
CB Christian Matthew
There were not a lot of surprises in the first wave of cuts.
The news of Collins' release was revealed on Sunday, and Matthew's unfortunate injury put him in a tough spot.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys potential answer to CB concerns just became available
Expect more roster news to trickle out today and tomorrow. Most teams would rather not drag on such a difficult situation for those waiting to hear about their future. It's never easy, but the job of an NFL player is one that only a select few can claim they have ever done.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie