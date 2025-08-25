Dallas Cowboys potential answer to CB concerns just became available
The Dallas Cowboys received some encouraging news regarding cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is nearing a return from offseason knee surgery.
While it would be nice to get him back on the field, his return doesn't solve all their injury concerns. The Cowboys will still be without rookie Shavon Revel Jr., Caelen Carson, and Josh Butler, leaving them thin at the position.
MORE: Cowboys labeled as 'joke' by ESPN analyst as soap opera headlines continue
That's why it would make sense for them to kick the tires on veteran Mike Hilton, who was just released by the Miami Dolphins.
Hilton was signed by Miami near the end of July, but was unable to make a strong impression. An eight-year veteran, Hilton spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the past four with the Cincinnati Bengals.
During his final season in Cincinnati, Hilton was still one of the premier slot corners in the game, earning a respectable 75.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
MORE: Cowboys roster cuts tracker: List of players released on way to 53 men
At 31 years old, he's likely on the back nine, but could still help in Dallas, where there are still more questions than answers.
While the front office isn't always overly active in free agency, ESPN's Todd Archer said he expects the Cowboys to be aggressive when looking for help at cornerback. While chasing a recently released veteran might not be seen as "aggressive" to most, it might be the exact move this front office would deem as going all-in.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Cowboys again embarrassed by NFC East rival with competent, aggressive GM
3 players who could be surprise cuts as Cowboys decide on 53-man roster
Cowboys fans fearful beloved rookie RB won't make 53-man roster
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie