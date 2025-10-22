Cowboys' Maxx Crosby trade inquiries apparently never happened, per insider
Tuesday was a wild ride for Dallas Cowboys Nation, with news surfacing around lunchtime that the team "made inquiries" about Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.
In the end, they were left feeling mad.
There was some buzz that the Cowboys could be actively pursuing Crosby ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and while there is still a few weeks for the team to make a decision, nothing is currently in the works.
The buzz began when a tweet from sports personality Trey Wingo ignited rumors, citing "sources" that the Cowboys had reached out. However, from someone who has been dialed in to the Cowboys for decades, Bryan Broaddus, the report was news to the Cowboys, and it never happened.
"On the Cowboys' end of it, this appears to be news to them," Broaddus said on 105.3 The Fan.
"I think they're interested in trade opportunities. But right now, I think is reporting this from the Raiders end of things."
Well, the rumors were fun for the few hours they lasted.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did say the team would be "open for business" at the trade deadline, so there is still hope that a deal could take place.
It just doesn't look like Mad Maxx is a viable option at this time.
Mad for Maxx
The idea of adding a player like Crosby is an exciting one, especially if the Cowboys could land him for the first-round pick that previously belonged to the Green Bay Packers.
That would essentially mean the Cowboys would have traded Micah Parsons for Maxx Crosby, Kenny Clark, and a 2027 first-round pick. You can't get a much better haul than that.
Unfortunately for Dallas, the Raiders informed Crosby that they do not intend to trade him before the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Raiders know his value, and want Crosby to be a Raiders lifer.
Throughout the first six years of his NFL career, Crosby is a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time second-team All-Pro. He had 59.4 sacks entering the 2025 season, and so far this year he has added four more.
While Crosby would have been exciting to bring to Dallas, we'll have to see which, if any, Jerry eventually sets his sights on.
