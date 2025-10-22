Cowboys’ Maxx Crosby trade rumor was nothing but false hope for NFL trade deadline
For a brief moment, it seemed the Dallas Cowboys could make a splash at the NFL trade deadline. ESPN's Trey Wingo said they were interested in a move with the Las Vegas Raiders, which would bring Maxx Crosby to Dallas.
Not long after that rumor started circulating, Cowboys' insiders threw cold water on the idea, saying there was no contact between the two teams. If there was any hope left after those reports. Tom Pelissero made sure to end it.
The NFL Network reporter says the Raiders met with Crosby and let him know they had no interest in trading him. For good measure, he added that Crosby wants to stay in Las Vegas, where he's spent his entire seven-year career.
Dallas has a need at defensive end following their trade of Micah Parsons this offseason. Jerry Jones has stated they would be "open for business" with the deadline approaching. With two extra first-round picks over the next two seasons, they could feasibly add Crosby, but his salary would have been a deterrent, even if the Raiders were shopping him.
Could the Dallas Cowboys still make a deadline deal?
Crosby being off the table doesn't mean the Cowboys can't make a move ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.
Reports suggest the New York Jets could be ready to trade players such as Jermaine Johnson II or Will McDonald IV. Both would make sense, especially given their ties to Dallas defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton.
The struggling Miami Dolphins could also look to add draft picks and unload veteran players. Options there could include Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips. Both players are excellent pass rushers but come with durability concerns.
Their question marks could make them more affordable in a trade should the Cowboys be interested in adding talent for a second-half run.
