Cowboys Country

Cowboys Micah Parsons' brother defends him after Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot

One Dallas Cowboys fan took a shot at Micah Parsons on social media, and his brother quickly came to his defense.

Josh Sanchez

NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the NFL free agency period opened, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in the headlines for a familiar reason: drama.

Star Cowboys defender Micah Parsons and the recently departed DeMarcus Lawrence sparked a social media beef ,and it was revealed that the two have had their differences for a while.

During the feud, one social media user tried to mock Micah Parsons and call his leadership into question. Of course, it was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star reflects on time with team after NFL free agency departure

After the tweet was sent out, Parsons' brother came to his defense and put the Eagles troll in his place.

Parsons has been called out by teammates in the past for off-field distractions centered around his podcast.

Despite all of the noise, he has stepped up and shown passion, fought through injuries, and performed at a high level for the team.

MORE: Former Cowboys star throws shade at DeMarcus Lawrence's jab at team

Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis

Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves

Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves

Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB

Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News