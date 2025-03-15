Cowboys Micah Parsons' brother defends him after Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot
As the NFL free agency period opened, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in the headlines for a familiar reason: drama.
Star Cowboys defender Micah Parsons and the recently departed DeMarcus Lawrence sparked a social media beef ,and it was revealed that the two have had their differences for a while.
During the feud, one social media user tried to mock Micah Parsons and call his leadership into question. Of course, it was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star reflects on time with team after NFL free agency departure
After the tweet was sent out, Parsons' brother came to his defense and put the Eagles troll in his place.
Parsons has been called out by teammates in the past for off-field distractions centered around his podcast.
Despite all of the noise, he has stepped up and shown passion, fought through injuries, and performed at a high level for the team.
MORE: Former Cowboys star throws shade at DeMarcus Lawrence's jab at team
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
