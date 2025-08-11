Bold Micah Parsons prediction has Cowboys star breaking prestigious record
Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is still waiting for a new contract as Jerry Jones drags his feet and makes negotiations ugly. That led to a trade request from Parsons, but there is still some hope that the two sides can resolve their issues.
Regardless of where he suits up next, Parsons will be paid, and his on-field production is not expected to take a dip.
In a look into the future from ESPN.com, a bold prediction focused around Parsons.
If the prediction comes to fruition, Parsons will be sitting atop the NFL record books as the holder of one of the most prestigious records in the game.
"It might happen in 2025, 2026 or 2027, but Parsons will break Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's single-season sack record (22.5) sometime in the next three years," Seth Walder predicted in the Cowboys blurb.
"Since entering the league, no player has has more pass rush wins (310) than Parsons."
Parsons' impact on the field is undeniable, and that's why everyone who follows the Cowboys -- and Parsons himself -- is frustrated with the handling of his contract. Parsons is a generational talent, and he deserves to be paid like one. It's up to Jerry Jones to get the job done and keep him in Dallas.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
