Cowboys named potential suitor for former first-round edge at bargain price
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones left the door open for a potential move before the NFL trade deadline, and there could be several intriguing players who could fill major areas of need on the roster.
One of the most glaring weaknesses for the team has been the pass rush, despite the recent emergence of Justin Houston in recent weeks.
For teams who are watching the 2025 season slip away, there could be some players made available for Dallas who could fill that void.
Dallas Cowboys linked to former NFL sack leader to bolster pass rush
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently took a look at some players who could be on the trade block ahead of Week 6, with the Cowboys getting linked to Jaelan Phillips, a former top 20 pick of the Miami Dolphins.
Phillips has shown a lot of promise, but has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. Because of his injury history, Phillips could come at a bagain price, with his projected trade value sitting at a "conditional 2026 fourth-round pick."
Knox writes, "Phillips, meanwhile, is playing on the fifth-year option and will likely depart in 2026 free agency if he isn't dealt. He's been a solid edge-defender when healthy, but Miami has a deep rotation that also includes Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon and Chop Robinson.
"Injuries have impacted Phillips over the past few years, but he's still only 26 years old and should interest teams looking to invest in a younger defender."
Cowboys' 2025 breakout star has helped ease loss of Micah Parsons
At only 26 years old, Phillips has plenty of time to reach his full potential.
Phillips hasn't played a full season since 2022, when he recorded 61 tackles, seven sacks, eight tackles for a loss, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. If he could be had for a fourth-round pick at the deadline, it's a move the front office would have to strongly consider.
