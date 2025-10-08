Dallas Cowboys linked to former NFL sack leader to bolster pass rush
The Dallas Cowboys' pass rush started off as a glaring weakness on defense through the first few weeks of the NFL season, after trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
However, in recent weeks, the team has found a diamond in the rough with offseason acquisition James Houston.
Houston leads the team in sacks with 3.5, which is more than Parsons has recorded in Green Bay, but the NFL experts still believe there is room for improvement.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 breakout star has helped ease loss of Micah Parsons
One player who could be the answer for the Cowboys is Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks last season. Over the course of the past two years, Hendrickson has totaled 35 sacks.
Hendrickson had a brief holdout over the summer, but returned to the team on a one-year deal. However, the Bengals find themselves in an interesting spot with the Joe Burrow injury that could tank the season.
If that's the case, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Dallas should take a look at adding Hendrickson before the trade deadline.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer play-calling gets high praise as Cowboys offense soars
"The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported in August that the Bengals wanted a 2026 first-round pick and a young defensive player in return for Hendrickson," Knox writes. "They probably can't expect that return, but they would have to consider a strong offer for the impending 2026 free agent, especially if they're below .500 at the deadline."
Because it would be a midseason trade, Hendrickson could potentially be had for a conditional second-round pick, which would be a no-brainer for the Cowboys.
Jerry Jones has not ruled out making a trade to improve the roster before the deadline, and with a favorable stretch in October for the Cowboys, they could be in a great position to make a late-season push for contention.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie