Cowboys named trade suitors for former All-Pro WR with connections to Dallas staff
The Dallas Cowboys are entering free agency and the NFL Draft with several areas of need on the roster. Near the top of that list is finding a reliable No. 2 wide receiver to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb and provide more support for quarterback Dak Prescott.
With a handful of directions the Cowboys could go with the No. 12 pick, trading for a wide receiver before the draft to provide more flexibility with the pick presents an intriguing option.
MORE: Former Cowboys player claims Dallas 'needs to trade' Micah Parsons
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox revealed his trade block big board and ranked wide receiver Tyler Lockett second on the list, with the Cowboys listed as a potential suitor.
Knox noted that the Seattle Seahawks might be looking to free up cap space, making Lockett an appealing target for Dallas.
He added, "This could make Lockett a very attractive option for the Cowboys. Dallas is tight on cap space but needs a reliable No. 2 receiver to complement Lamb. Lockett’s $10 million base salary is manageable, and acquiring him wouldn’t significantly impact the Cowboys' draft capital."
MORE: Cowboys adding high-profile free agent WR faces potential dealbreaker
Lockett already has a connection to Dallas, having played under Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during Schottenheimer’s time as the offensive coordinator in Seattle.
Schottenheimer would know how to get the best out of Lockett, as the wide receiver had arguably his best three-year stretch as a player while Schottenheimer was in charge of the offense from 2018 to 2020.
Trading for Lockett would be a smart move for the Cowboys, as it would address one of their key needs before the draft. This would allow them to avoid reaching for a wide receiver in the first three rounds, giving them the flexibility to focus on drafting the best player available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances
Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie