Micah Parsons 'came to the rescue' of staffers early in Cowboys minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off mandatory minicamp this week at The Star, and one of the biggest storylines was the presence of defensive superstar Micah Parsons, who is still waiting for the team to stop dragging its feet on his contract extension.
Parsons vowed to show up for the start of minicamp despite not having a deal in place, and he followed through on his word.
While Parsons didn't participate in any on-field drills, he did have some highlight moments.
Parsons shared a nearly 30-minute conversation with team owner Jerry Jones during the open session with media availability, and made it clear that he was preparing to show up to training camp even if there is no progress when speaking to reporters.
Then, there was a more light-hearted moment when Parsons jumpred to the rescue to help some staffers chase down a tent at the start of practice.
Brian Schottenheimer wants to see Parsons take a step forward with his leadership in 2025, and there you go. On a serious note, Parsons' presence does appear to have a positive impact on the team morale.
Everyone would love to see Parsons get the deal that he will eventually get, but his decision not to be a distraction is a strong indicator that the Cowboys are willing to show up and put in the work for the team's new head coach.
Let's just hope that it pays off with wins during the fall.
