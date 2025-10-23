3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos
Following their win over the Washington Commanders at home, the Dallas Cowboys will be back on the road in Week 8 to face the Denver Broncos.
It's going to be a tough test for them as the AFC West leaders enter the weekend with a record of 5-2. Head coach Sean Payton has his team playing with extreme confidence, especially after a huge comeback win in Week 7 which saw them drop 33 points in the fourth quarter on the New York Giants.
The Cowboys as a team will have to prove they can hang with a playoff contender, but these three individuals will have the most to prove in Week 8.
Tyler Guyton, OT
The Broncos have two stellar pass rushers in Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper. For the most part, Tyler Guyton should be the one dealing with Bonitto, who has eight sacks in seven games.
Guyton, a first-round pick in 2024, has shown flashes of being a solid left tackle, but he's also had issues with consistency. This weekend, he needs to be at his best so Dak Prescott has time to throw against a talented defense.
Trikweze Bridges, CB
With Trevon Diggs out due to a concussion, the Cowboys turned to Trikweze Bridges as the outside cornerback opposite Kaiir Elaim. The rookie played 53 snaps and allowed DaRon Bland to operate in the slot, where he's most impactful.
Bridges held up well in Week 7, but that was against backup receivers. This weekend, he's going to need to prove he can get it done against legit starters.
Javonte Williams, RB
Regardless what happens on Sunday, Javonte Williams has been a major steal for the Cowboys. Their offseason addition has averaged 5.3 yards per attempt, going for 592 rushing yards and six touchdowns through the first seven games.
Still, he's going to feel some pressure to prove himself this weekend as he faces his old team. Williams had nothing but positive remarks about his time in Denver, but they still decided to move on after four years.
He's been everything Dallas hoped he would, and now he can prove the Broncos made a mistake by running all over them in their stadium.
