Cowboys feature 2 of the NFL's best preseason position battles
The Dallas Cowboys returned the majority of their starters this offseason, but there are a couple of positions up for grabs still.
Interestingly enough, their two primary camp battles made it into the top 10 position battles to watch during the preseason. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus identified the best battles to watch, and that included the running back and EDGE defender battle in Dallas.
At running back, the Cowboys have two veterans fighting for roles, but also have a couple of rookies in the mix.
Running Backs: Javonte Williams vs. Miles Sanders
"Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders headline the competition, with rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah aiming to carve out complementary roles." — Cameron
Also trying to make a name for himself is third-year back Deuce Vaughn. He has ties to new offensive line coach Conor Riley and hopes that connection will help him finally break through in the NFL.
Along the edge, they know Micah Parsons will be the leader. That said, several players will be fighting for the snaps that will be available following the departure of DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston in free agency.
EDGE defenders: Dante Fowler Jr. vs. Donovan Ezeiruaku vs. Payton Turner vs. Marshawn Kneeland vs. Sam Williams
"While Fowler and Turner bring veteran experience, neither has lived up to their first-round pedigrees. Among the incumbents, Williams has quietly excelled in a rotational role with consecutive seasons above a 71.0 pass-rushing grade, while Kneeland struggled as a rookie with sub-55.0 grades in both pass rush and run defense. Still, it’s Ezeiruaku — widely regarded as one of the top value picks in the draft — who could make the biggest impact in this wide-open competition."
Fowler had 10.5 sacks last season with the Washington Commanders, making him the favorite to start. Still, there will be snaps for Kneeland and rookie Ezeiruaku. It will also be hard to keep Williams off the field if he's at full strength following a torn ACL suffered in 2024.
None of that bodes well for Turner, who is arguably the underdog to make the 53-man roster.
