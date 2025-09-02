Cowboys Country

David Mulugheta: Micah Parsons wanted to stay with Cowboys, did everything he could

Micah Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, reveals he and Parsons did everything they could to stay with the Dallas Cowboys during contract dispute.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys should be focused on the team's start of the regular season, which is going down in two days. However, everyone seems to have the Micah Parsons drama still on their mind.

On Tuesday, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, joined ESPN's First Take to share his side of the contract drama and eventual trade that went down with the Cowboys.

During the interview, Mulugheta shared how much Parsons wanted to stay with the Cowboys, and those comments may be something that the fan base wants to avoid seeing.

"I think the most important thing is that Micah wanted to be a Cowboy. He wanted to be a Cowboy and we did everything we could for him to remain a Cowboy," Mulugheta said.

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons.
Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The moving on process has begun for fans, but it's never going to be easy to hear that Parsons wanted to stay in Dallas.

But this could also be looked at from a different lens. If he really wanted to be in Dallas, he would still be in Dallas.

I'm never going to be against a player getting the money they think they deserve. But there's so much that feels off about this.

Jerry Jones loves to overpay, yet he was willing to let his best defensive player walk? We may never really know the real history of this situation.

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference.
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

