David Mulugheta: Micah Parsons wanted to stay with Cowboys, did everything he could
The Dallas Cowboys should be focused on the team's start of the regular season, which is going down in two days. However, everyone seems to have the Micah Parsons drama still on their mind.
On Tuesday, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, joined ESPN's First Take to share his side of the contract drama and eventual trade that went down with the Cowboys.
During the interview, Mulugheta shared how much Parsons wanted to stay with the Cowboys, and those comments may be something that the fan base wants to avoid seeing.
MORE: Cowboys starting RB shares workload expectations after missing preseason
"I think the most important thing is that Micah wanted to be a Cowboy. He wanted to be a Cowboy and we did everything we could for him to remain a Cowboy," Mulugheta said.
The moving on process has begun for fans, but it's never going to be easy to hear that Parsons wanted to stay in Dallas.
But this could also be looked at from a different lens. If he really wanted to be in Dallas, he would still be in Dallas.
MORE: Micah Parsons' agent David Mulugheta reveals truth about missing games
I'm never going to be against a player getting the money they think they deserve. But there's so much that feels off about this.
Jerry Jones loves to overpay, yet he was willing to let his best defensive player walk? We may never really know the real history of this situation.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday
Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season
Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says
Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM
Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc