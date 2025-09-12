Cowboys' Osa Odighizuwa earns major off-field award in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa just locked in a big off-field win before hitting the field for the team's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.
The NFLPA announced on Friday that Odighizuwa is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 2 thanks to his work with the Odighizuwa Foundation.
The sixth-year veteran hosted a baby shower for 20 single mothers and their families that included a five-course meal, games, and more than $500 in essential items for each of the expecting mothers.
MORE: Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Odighizuwa also gave out informational packets with everything the new moms will need to access local support and programs.
"I’m truly honored to be selected as an NFLPA Community MVP,” Odighizuwa said, via the NFLPA. “Giving back to my communities in both Dallas and Portland is something that’s very close to my heart. I believe every professional athlete has a responsibility to give back and set an example for the younger athletes who look up to us.”
The baby shower was the second annual event for the Odighizuwa Foundation, though it will also host another this year when the Cowboys are in a bye week.
MORE: New Cowboys DT Kenny Clark has unique family tie to current Dallas star
In November, the defensive tackle will shower more mothers in Portland, Oregon, where he attended David Douglas High School.
Odighizuwa co-founded his foundation with his brother, Owa. They're two of four brothers, all raised by their single mother, Abieyuwa.
Though aiding single parent families is a major goal of the Odighizuwa Foundation, they also hosted back-to-school drives in Dallas and Oregon this summer. Those back-to-school drives provided over 150 families with school supplies, as well as athletic equipment.
Odighizuwa gets back on the field with the Cowboys on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Cowboys host the New York Giants for their home opener at AT&T Stadium.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions
Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign
Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants
Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade
Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc