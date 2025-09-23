Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to say Micah Parsons trade wasn't personal
If you were unaware, the Dallas Cowboys have arguably one of the biggest games in the franchise's regular season history coming up this weekend.
That may sound like an exaggeration, but after the team traded one of the best defenders in the franchise's history before the start of the season, his return to Dallas will dominate the headlines.
Yes, Micah Parsons is returning to AT&T Stadium, and he will be decked out in green and yellow as the Green Bay Packers look to shake off their shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Emotions will be at an all-time high this weekend, and wouldn't you know it, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making headlines once again over the team's trade of Parsons.
In a recent visit with 105.3 The FAN, Jones was asked if his quote "Don't let your money get you mad." was the advice he took when dealing Parsons to Green Bay.
"Absolutely not. Not at all. It was nothing personal. I told you I like Micah, and there was no issue regarding as much as people wanted to make that of it," Jones told the station.
The Cowboys owner has not wavered once in his comments toward Parsons. However, there's no denying that if the Cowboys win that game on Sunday, Jones will be dancing in the streets.
