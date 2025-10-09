Dallas Cowboys rookie makes bold promise to fans ahead of Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 44th overall selection in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping that he could help provide a major addition to a defense that needed help.
After the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, that need became even greater, and Ezeiruaku was a name that many looked toward to fill that void.
Unfortuantely, that hasn't happened quite yet.
MORE: Cowboys' 2025 breakout star has helped ease loss of Micah Parsons
The rookie has made an impact, with 10 pressures, five quarterback hits, and one tackle for loss through his first five games. But there is one area in which he has remained frustrated and unable to fill up the stat sheet: sacks.
And on Thursday, Ezeiruaku made a vow that that is going to change.
"It's not that it's frustrating, because I know it's coming, and when it comes, it'll come in waves. And a big wave at that," Ezeiruaku said. "I know myself, my family, this team, we're all waiting. I'm just going to keep working at it."
MORE: Ex-Cowboys leading rusher gives bulletin board material ahead of Week 6 revenge game
Its not wild to assume that he is about to break through either. As we have already mentioned, the numbers are there in just about every area but the sacks themselves.
Of course, as his 61.3 PFF pass rush grade suggests, he still does need to improve in some areas. But the signs are there.
And he knows that he is close.
"I'm getting back there, getting quarterback hits, the ball's just coming out I guess a half a second early for me, but that means I've just got to get there faster and do what I can to make that happen," Ezeiruaku said. "It's coming, we're going to figure this thing out and we're going to get it rolling."
Ezeiruaku and the Cowboys get a chance to move above .500 for the first time this season when they take on the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc