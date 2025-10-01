Cowboys' proposed trade for 40+ sack EDGE would make team contenders
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a sore spot throughout the first month of the NFL season, with a focus on the lack of pass rush success since trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons' impact on the defense was undeniable, and his absence jumps off of the screen. However, it's not too late for the Cowboys to address the issue.
Dallas landed two first-round draft picks in exchange for Parsons, along with star defensive tackle Kenny Clark, so the team has additional draft capital that it can put to use before the trade deadline.
The team has a favorable schedule in October, so if the Cowboys string together some wins, they will be in a position to swing a trade that could put them over the hump and into contention. That's why Matt Vererame of SI.com proposed a trade for a productive veteran EDGE.
Verderame proposed the Cowboys trade a conditional fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for former first-round pick Bradley Chubb.
"Making the playoffs is unlikely without the defense showing some improvement. The Cowboys desperately need pass-rushing help, and the Dolphins have a surplus at the position," he writes. "Chubb, 29, is in the midst of an impressive comeback season after overcoming multiple significant injuries. He might never regain his top form, but with three sacks this season, it’s clear that he remains a quality pass rusher."
Throughout his eight-year career, Chubb has battled through injuries, but has managed to record 42.5 sacks. In his last full season, Chubb recorded 11 sacks and was the league's co-leader in forced fumbles, but he missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL.
If the Dolphins struggle for the next few weeks without Tyreek Hill to help boost the offense, they could turn into sellers at the deadline. That would present a perfect opportunity for Dallas to swoop in and land Chubb at an affordable price, while giving the defense a much-needed boost.
