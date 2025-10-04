Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys place starting defensive back on injured reserve

The Dallas Cowboys placed one of their starting defensive backs on the IR ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Jets.

Randy Gurzi

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a TD defended by Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Malik Hooker.
Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a TD defended by Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Malik Hooker. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

This has been a rough start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys' secondary. Through four games, they've given up a league-leading 1,189 yards through the air.

What's made it feel even worse is the alarming number of big plays surrendered. Unfortunately, that could continue to be an issue with one of their best defensive backs being placed on the injured reserve this weekend.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to add impact pass-rusher, ball hawk cornerback in NFL mock draft

Malik Hooker, who suffered a toe injury during the tie with the Green Bay Packers, was placed on IR Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted undrafted rookie Alijah Clark to the active roster.

Hooker will be eligible to return later this season, but will have to miss at least the next four games.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer pokes fun at Jaydon Blue over luxury cleats mishap

Starting in place of Hooker will be Juanyeh Thomas, a former undrafted safety who has worked his way into the rotation over the past few years. Thomas was critical to the team's comeback in Week 4, blocking an extra point, which was returned for a touchdown by fellow safety Markquese Bell.

Thomas has been solid in coverage and was in the mix for the slot corner position this offseason. Still, Hooker has been an underrated safety throughout his career, leaving big shoes for Thomas to fill.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5

4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News