Dallas Cowboys place starting defensive back on injured reserve
This has been a rough start to the season for the Dallas Cowboys' secondary. Through four games, they've given up a league-leading 1,189 yards through the air.
What's made it feel even worse is the alarming number of big plays surrendered. Unfortunately, that could continue to be an issue with one of their best defensive backs being placed on the injured reserve this weekend.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to add impact pass-rusher, ball hawk cornerback in NFL mock draft
Malik Hooker, who suffered a toe injury during the tie with the Green Bay Packers, was placed on IR Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Cowboys promoted undrafted rookie Alijah Clark to the active roster.
Hooker will be eligible to return later this season, but will have to miss at least the next four games.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer pokes fun at Jaydon Blue over luxury cleats mishap
Starting in place of Hooker will be Juanyeh Thomas, a former undrafted safety who has worked his way into the rotation over the past few years. Thomas was critical to the team's comeback in Week 4, blocking an extra point, which was returned for a touchdown by fellow safety Markquese Bell.
Thomas has been solid in coverage and was in the mix for the slot corner position this offseason. Still, Hooker has been an underrated safety throughout his career, leaving big shoes for Thomas to fill.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie