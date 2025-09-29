Cowboys starting safety to undergo MRI on toe injury suffered vs Packers
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary is no stranger to being plagued by injuries, and during Sunday night's tie with the Green Bay Packers, the injury bug struck once again.
Starting safety Malik Hooker exited the game in the second quarter with a left toe injury and was ruled out during the halftime break.
Now, as the team continues evaluating his injury, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones revealed that Hooker is set to undergo an MRI on Monday and the team is awaiting the final results.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 as slight road favorites over New York Jets
Hooker was the fourth-highest-rated Cowboys defender in Sunday night's game, according to PFF.
In Hooker's absence, Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas would be next in line to see increased playing time.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights from Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers
The former top-15 NFL Draft pick joined the Cowboys in 2021 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, Hooker had the best year of his career, starting all 17 games, recording 81 tackles, five passes defensed, and two interceptions.
Hopefully Hooker will not be forced to miss an extended period of time to prevent the Cowboys from reshuffling the deck in the defensive backfield.
