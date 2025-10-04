Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer pokes fun at Jaydon Blue over luxury cleats mishap

Jaydon Blue might want to wear more practical shoes at the next Dallas Cowboys practice.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Rookie running back Jaydon Blue turned heads when he showed up to the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday practice wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats.

Unfortunately for Blue, the shoes didn't work out for him.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Blue got blisters on his feet, leading to the coach calling his shoes a “questionable decision" before having some fun at Blue's expense.

“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying. I say what the hell happened to Blue? ‘Coach, I’m fine. I got blisters.’ I said, ‘Oh, shocker. Look at the cool shoes you got.’”

On Friday, Blue was back at practice, but this time, he wasn't wearing anything special.

A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue has yet to make his NFL debut. With Miles Sanders nursing a knee and ankle injury, there's a chance Blue will finally see the field this week against the New York Jets. Fans are excited to see the change-of-pace back, who ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

In addition to being a speedy back, Blue was a weapon out of the backfield as a receiver for the Longhorns, something that could help elevate the Dallas offense.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

