Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer pokes fun at Jaydon Blue over luxury cleats mishap
Rookie running back Jaydon Blue turned heads when he showed up to the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday practice wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton-Nike cleats.
Unfortunately for Blue, the shoes didn't work out for him.
MORE: Jerry Jones gives Cowboys fans reason to remain optimistic about 2025 season
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Blue got blisters on his feet, leading to the coach calling his shoes a “questionable decision" before having some fun at Blue's expense.
“About halfway through practice, I saw him laying. I say what the hell happened to Blue? ‘Coach, I’m fine. I got blisters.’ I said, ‘Oh, shocker. Look at the cool shoes you got.’”
On Friday, Blue was back at practice, but this time, he wasn't wearing anything special.
A fifth-round pick out of Texas, Blue has yet to make his NFL debut. With Miles Sanders nursing a knee and ankle injury, there's a chance Blue will finally see the field this week against the New York Jets. Fans are excited to see the change-of-pace back, who ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.
MORE: Jerry Jones responds as sexual assault suit heads toward jury trial
In addition to being a speedy back, Blue was a weapon out of the backfield as a receiver for the Longhorns, something that could help elevate the Dallas offense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie