Dallas Cowboys place Super Bowl champion WR on season-ending IR
The Dallas Cowboys were impacted by a plethora of injuries throughout the first two weeks of training camp, so the team was forced to make a series of moves on Saturday afternoon.
Dallas' biggest shakeup came along the offensive line where they reunited with former starting left tackle La'el Collins for a third time, along with veteran lineman Geron Christian. Both men impressed the team during Friday workouts in Oxnard.
To make room for the new additions in the trenches, the Cowboys released former fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko.
Dallas also decided to place veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell, who has been nursing a knee injury, on the season-ending injured reserve list.
Campbell's move to the injured reserve list comes as the Cowboys' wide receiver battle is heating up at training camp, as last year's trade deadline acquisition Jonathan Mingo and undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden continue to make huge impressions.
Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.
We wish Campbell a full and speedy recovery.
