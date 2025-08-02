Cowboys cut former fifth-round pick to make room for new OTs
The Dallas Cowboys made a series of moves on Saturday afternoon to reshuffle the roster following a plethora of injuries that ravaged the offensive line throughout the first two weeks of training camp practice.
With starting left tackle Tyler Guyton set to miss up to six weeks, veteran guard Rob Jones sidelined for the next few months, and All-Pro guard Tyler Smith dealing with knee tendinitis, the team agreed to terms with two new linemen.
Dallas is bringing back a familiar face in former starting left tackle La'El Collins, along with veteran Geron Christian, a third-round pick of the Washington Commanders in the 2018 NFL Draft.
MORE: Cowboys reunite with former star who vows to protect best friend Dak Prescott
To officially add Collins and Christian to the roster, the Cowboys had to make two corresponding moves, the team announced.
To clear the way, the Cowboys waved former fifth-round pick Matt Waletzko, who joined the team in 2022 after starring for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Waletzko appeared in 11 games for Dallas.
The Cowboys also moved veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was dealing with a knee injury, on season-ending injured reserve.
Dallas returns to the practice field on Saturday, August 2, with its reshuffled offensive line. It will be interesting to see how Collins and Christian are able to make an impact after impressing the team during Friday's workouts in Oxnard.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 potential Micah Parsons trade destinations as Cowboys relationship sours
Cowboys 53-man roster prediction: Tough cuts happen at RB, WR
Micah Parsons next team odds: Will Dallas Cowboys make shocking trade?
Jerry Jones is clear villain of Micah Parsons contract debacle
Cowboys legend strongly backs Micah Parsons' stunning trade request