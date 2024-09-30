Dallas Cowboys' plan to replace injured DeMarcus Lawrence revealed
The Dallas Cowboys have some key decisions to make ahead of their primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
After star edge rusher Micah Parsons and starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence went down with lower leg injuries, the team is left scrambling to bolster its pass rush.
Parsons is expected to be held out untilafter the team's Week 7 bye week, while DeMarcus Lawrence isexpected to land on IR with a Lisfranc injury.
So, what will the Cowboys do to make up for the lost production and impact off the edge?
According to David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, Lawrence will be placed on IR "in the coming days."
From there, the team will elevate Carl Lawson from the practice squad for the third time, meaning he must now be added to the 53-man roster.
The Cowboys are then expected to " bring in several players to workout."
The question is: who will be the players brought in?
As things currently stand, Lawson and second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland will receive a bulk of the work in the immediate future.
If the team really wants to make a splash, they could make some calls around the league to see what pass rushers are available. Until then, poaching players off of practice squads will have to be their approach.
