3 Cowboys with the best opportunity for breakout 2025 NFL season
With their initial 53-man roster set, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to turn their attention to the regular season.
Their plans for the 2025 season can be seen in the decisions they made during roster cutdowns. Dallas is focused on young talent, while emphasizing the right approach to the game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
That said, let’s look at three players who are set up for a breakout campaign in 2025.
Kaiir Elam, CB
Even if Dallas has Trevon Diggs on the field in Week 1, Kaiir Elam is in line for a major role. He’s expected to be the primary boundary corner opposite Diggs while DaRon Bland plays in the slot.
Elam wasn’t able to live up to expectations as a first-round pick in Buffalo but has been given another chance in Dallas, and he could become a breakout star if he continues to play as well as he did throughout the offseason.
Javonte Williams, RB
It was clear that Javonte Williams was the No. 1 back when Dallas didn’t use him in the preseason. Now, he has very limited competition with just three running backs (and one fullback) on the roster.
MORE: Cowboys practice squad: 3 players likely to return after 53-man roster cuts
Williams had a lot of success as a rookie in Denver, but a torn ACL, LCL, and PLC limited him in the following seasons. He had just 3.7 yards per carry in 2024, but will be given a chance to bounce back this season behind a line full of first-round picks.
KaVontae Turpin, WR
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been focused on getting KaVontae Turpin more touches. The All-Pro returner has been working in the slot as well as in the backfield as a runner.
He’s undersized but his speed can change the game. Turpin’s offensive prowess has been seen in spurts the past few seasons, but he could become more of a fixture in the offense this year.
