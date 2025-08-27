Cowboys practice squad: 3 players likely to return after 53-man roster cuts
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made some difficult decisions as they set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.
As is often the case, there was no shortage of standouts who proved they deserve a spot on the team, but were victims of the numbers game.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys practice squad news tracker 2025: Players returning, new faces
Now exposed to waivers, those players could be claimed by any team.
If they go unclaimed, however, Dallas could attempt to bring them back as practice squad signings. On that note, here are three players they’re most likely going to sign to that 16-man unit, if they’re not snatched up by another club.
Alijah Clark, S
Undrafted free agent safety Alijah Clark was one of the team’s standouts during camp. He flirted with the possibility of making the 53-man roster, but ultimately lost out.
Dallas has every intention of bringing him back to the practice squad but there’s a risk that he could be claimed after showing off his physicality during the preseason.
Traeshon Holden, WR
Out of all the players Dallas released, Traeshon Holden arguably has the best chance of being claimed. He made some tough catches downfield during training camp and in the preseason, but didn’t do enough on special teams to secure a spot.
If he somehow clears waivers, Holden should be signed by the Cowboys. He’s a big-bodied receiver who has plenty of upside, making him an ideal practice squad candidate.
Deuce Vaughn, RB
The entire NFL world was cutting onions when Cowboys’ scout Chris Vaughn was able to call his son and tell him he was being drafted. Now entering year three, Deuce Vaughn was unable to make the 53-man roster.
If he goes unclaimed, Vaughn makes a lot of sense for Dallas on the practice squad. He knows the run scheme thanks to his familiarity with offensive line coach Conor Riley and has shown flashes. Throw in the lack of recent success for the players at running back and adding Vaughn feels like the right move.
