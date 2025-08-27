Cowboys Country

Cowboys practice squad: 3 players likely to return after 53-man roster cuts

These 3 players are likely to return to the Dallas Cowboys as practice squad signings.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys made some difficult decisions as they set their initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

As is often the case, there was no shortage of standouts who proved they deserve a spot on the team, but were victims of the numbers game.

Now exposed to waivers, those players could be claimed by any team.

If they go unclaimed, however, Dallas could attempt to bring them back as practice squad signings. On that note, here are three players they’re most likely going to sign to that 16-man unit, if they’re not snatched up by another club.

Alijah Clark, S

Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark warms up ahead of the NCAA football game against Purdue.
Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark warms up ahead of the NCAA football game against Purdue. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Undrafted free agent safety Alijah Clark  was one of the team’s standouts during camp. He flirted with the possibility of making the 53-man roster, but ultimately lost out.

Dallas has every intention of bringing him back to the practice squad but there’s a risk that he could be claimed after showing off his physicality during the preseason.

Traeshon Holden, WR

Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Traeshon Holden carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Out of all the players Dallas released, Traeshon Holden arguably has the best chance of being claimed. He made some tough catches downfield during training camp and in the preseason, but didn’t do enough on special teams to secure a spot.

If he somehow clears waivers, Holden should be signed by the Cowboys. He’s a big-bodied receiver who has plenty of upside, making him an ideal practice squad candidate.

Deuce Vaughn, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs with the ball during the game against the Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys running back Deuce Vaughn runs with the ball during the game against the Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The entire NFL world was cutting onions when Cowboys’ scout Chris Vaughn was able to call his son and tell him he was being drafted. Now entering year three, Deuce Vaughn was unable to make the 53-man roster.

If he goes unclaimed, Vaughn makes a lot of sense for Dallas on the practice squad. He knows the run scheme thanks to his familiarity with offensive line coach Conor Riley and has shown flashes. Throw in the lack of recent success for the players at running back and adding Vaughn feels like the right move.

