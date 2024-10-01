2 practice squad players the Cowboys could elevate for Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys were not just bitten by the injury bug last Thursday in their win over the New York Giants; they were swarmed by it. Once again, it felt like MetLife Stadium was assisting the Giants by taking out Cowboys players.
Cowboys defensive stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence suffered what could be long-term injuries during the game.
With those two expected to miss Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lawrence's injury making him an IR candidate, the team could be looking to call on players currently on the practice squad.
But which players would be the most likely candidates?
Here are two players the Cowboys could elevate for the Steelers game:
Darius Harris, LB
With Parsons projected to miss this week's game with a high-ankle sprain, the Cowboys could add some depth at linebacker with Darius Harris. Harris spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. In that time, Harris started 6 games, earning just 1.5 sacks in that time.
The move wouldn't be earth shaking, but it could add depth to a position in need.
Phil Hoskins, DT
The loss of DeMarcus Lawrence also puts the Cowboys at another defensive disadvantage. Mazi Smith had one of his better games last week, but without Lawrence, the Steelers will shift more focus to Smith on the interior.
This is where former Kentucky Wildcat Phil Hoskins comes into play.
Hoskins has just one start in his career, which came with the Arizona Cardinals last season. The former Kentucky star could be a great depth piece to add without bringing in free agents for work this week.
