Cowboys predicted to change free agency approach, target star linebacker
Jerry Jones was harshly criticized for his lack of moves last offseason. His inactivity was a huge reason the Dallas Cowboys went 7-10 and are looking for answers this year.
The Cowboys are in a "reset" year as they changed head coaches — as well as the majority of their staff. Now, they have to pick apart the roster and decide how to improve in 2025.
One decision they have to come to is what to do with Osa Odighizuwa. The fourth-year defensive tackle is set to break the bank and the front office wants to make him a priority. Not everyone thinks that's the best plan as former scout Bryan Broaddus says they could spend that money elsewhere.
While it would be tough to see Odighizuwa leave, Broaddus' hope is encouraging. He says he could see the front office letting Odighizuwa leave — as well as a couple of other pending free agents — to go after Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton.
"I want to believe that this organization is going to take a different approach in free agency this year. And maybe not signing Osa Odighizuwa or signing Jourdan Lewis or signing Golston. But going out and signing a Nick Bolton, linebacker from Kansas City when he becomes available."
That would be a massive shift in philosophy after they ignored nearly every free agent in 2024. It would also be a great sign that the front office is finally committed to winning.
Bolton racked up 106 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in 2024. He's also the same player who helped the Chiefs secure a win in Super Bowl LVII when he returned a Jalen Hurts' fumble 36 yards for a touchdown.
Adding him to a linebacking corps that already has Micah Parsons, DeMarvion Overshown, and Marist Liufau would be impressive move for sure. We just have to see if Broaddus is correct or if Jones will continue to sit on his wallet.
