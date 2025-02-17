Dallas Cowboys urged to pursue 2x NFL receiving TD leader
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are in a tough position entering the NFL offseason. After missing the playoffs in 2024, the team has moved on from Mike McCarthy, but they don't have a lot of money to work with.
That being said, they do have a lot of needs to address. They could look to get aggressive and creative to open up some room to make a major addition.
Adding another elite playmaker on the offensive side of the football could make sense for the Cowboys. How about making a move to try and land superstar wide receiver Davante Adams?
ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano thinks Dallas should do just that. During an appearance today, he made it very clear that he thinks Adams would be a perfect target for the Cowboys.
"They're very limited in terms of playmakers right now," Graziano said. "This is a veteran who knows everything he needs to do to help out that offense.
"Working opposite CeeDee Lamb, I think it'd be a great pickup for the Cowboys."
Adams is likely on his way out with the New York Jets. Following their decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers, it's reasonable to think that Adams would be next.
During the 2024 season split between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jets, Adams ended up totaling 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. It's obvious that he still has the ability to be a game-changing player.
Even at 32 years old, Adams could be the missing piece of the puzzle for the Dallas offense.
Pairing him with CeeDee Lamb would give opposing defenses nightmares. It would be a very rare occasion for defenses to be able to shut down both star wideouts.
All of that being said, the Cowboys need to do something this offseason. The 2024 campaign showed major flaws that need to be fixed. Adding Adams would help them get their offense back on track.
